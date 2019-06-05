Man who turned himself in on arrest warrant is charged in burglary case

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man has been charged with burglary after turning himself in for another crime in Graves County, Ky.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, Christian Kaler, 18, came to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office to turn himself in an unrelated Mayfield Police Department case.
Kaler was additionally charged with second-degree burglary and was booked in the Graves County Jail.
The arrest stemmed from a residential burglary that was reported on May 7. The homeowner said electronics and jewelry were stolen.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.