Man charged with vehicle theft in Paducah, Ky.

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man has been arrested and a vehicle has been recovered less than an hour after it was reported stolen in Paducah, Ky.
According to police, they received a call at 11:40 a.m. about a vehicle being stolen from WAG auto on Parker Street. The vehicle was a 2019 Chrysler 300 with a bumper sticker on the back that read, “Bossy Number One Mom.”
The man was described as white, with tattoos on his neck and wearing a gray shirt and shorts.
An officer spotted the vehicle and suspect at a gas station on Bridge Street. The man began walking down the street from the station when the officer stopped him.
The man was identified as Joshua Goheen and he was arrested for felony theft and was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.