Man charged in 1993 murder of 9-year-old Mo. girl

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV/CBS) - It’s been 25 years since Angie Housman was abducted from a bus stop and murdered.
The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney announced he would hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5 to announce charges regarding the case.
The suspect was identified as 61-year-old Earl Webster Cox. He was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and sodomy.
He’s currently civilly confined in a North Carolina prison after being deemed a “sexually dangerous person” by federal courts due to unrelated criminal convictions.
Cox will be extradited to Missouri in upcoming weeks.
St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar, when asked if he'll seek the death penalty against Cox, said it was too early to know, but added "the death penalty is reserved for the worst of the worst and this one seems certainly along those lines."
Lohmar added there could be more arrests in the case, saying it's possible he did not act alone. Lohmar said there was no evidence to suggest there was a struggle during the abduction.
“The way the evidence unfolded at the crime scene, the way she clearly was held for a period of time at a particular location, and then transported to the woods, which was obviously another location; just some other things we observed at the crime scene, it would lead us to believe he did not act alone. That doesn’t mean that he didn’t act alone, but there’s a hunch for all of these guys involved that there could possibly be another person involved." Lohmar said. “We have reason to believe that Earl W. Cox was not the only suspect ... we do believe that it was very possible that another person was involved.”
Cox was not considered a suspect during the initial investigation.
"We're talking about hundreds and hundreds of leads, he did not appear on anyone's radar," Lohmar said. "He was on a list of several hundred if not a thousand known sex offenders in the St. Louis area."
“It’s easy to say, as we sit here and Monday morning quarterback it, ‘Well why didn’t you go talk to him? Why didn’t you follow that lead up?’ It’s not that simple. It’s a manpower issue. Even if they had followed up with him - or anyone on that list - without scientific evidence to pin him down, without other circumstantial evidence, without other eye witness evidence, it would be very difficult to form a suspect out of a simple name on a list.”
“Nobody saw anything, that’s what made it so hard,” Lohmar said, of the day of the abduction. “There was a lady who watched kids get off the bus to make sure everyone is okay. She wasn’t there that day.”
After the kidnapping from a St. Ann bus stop, authorities allege Cox took Housman to a secluded area in the August A. Busch Wildlife area off Highway 94 in St. Charles County, where he sexually assaulted her and left her tied to a tree to die.
Her body was found by a deer hunter on November 27, 1993, nine days after her abduction. An autopsy performed a day after her body was found indicated she died of hypothermia.
According to investigators at the time, she had only been dead for a few hours when she was found.
Detectives used newly-uncovered DNA evidence to identify the suspect.
In early 2019, a St. Charles county forensic scientist analyzed pieces of clothing found at the 1993 scene and looked for DNA samples. In late February, detectives were notified DNA came back from two people: Cox and Housman.
Cox was initially identified through an online DNA database and was retested with his consent, according to the probable cause statement. For the portion consistent with Cox’s DNA, only one in 58.1 trillion unrelated individuals, selected at random, could be expected to have that same profile.
The images still haunt Angie’s community more than two decades later. The frantic search in St. Charles County for missing 9-year-old Angie Housman.
“They didn’t know who it was, so you didn’t know, you had to watch your kids,” neighbor Jackie Robinson said. “You had to be on your guard every minute.”
Jackie Robinson has lived in the same St. Ann neighborhood where Angie lived for close to 30 years.
The man accused of killing her also lived nearby.
“It’s a little scary,” Robinson said. “How many other kids have disappeared since then? Did he do any of those?”
The charging documents, and information found by KMOV, showed Cox has a lengthy criminal background, including convictions of child sexual assault and child pornography.
He joined the Air Force in 1975 and was dishonorably discharged in 1982 due to sex offenses involving four girls while in Germany. As a result, he was court martialed and sentenced to eight years in prison.
By 1985, Cox was released from prison and placed on federal parole. Three years later he transferred from parole supervision to Missouri, and moved to the 3400 block of Wismer Avenue, in Breckenridge Hills. This address, according to the probable cause statement, is one-quarter mile from where Housman was abducted four years later.
In October 1989, Cox was a suspect in the sexual abuse of two girls investigated by the Overland Police Department. Those crimes were alleged to have happened at Mort Jacobs Park, which is located behind Buder Elementary, the school Housman attended. Cox was eventually charged in connection to those offenses, but the charges were later dropped.
As a result of the 1989 charges, Cox’s federal parole was revoked, and he was returned to Leavenworth Prison.
Additionally, prosecutors said it was determined during the early 2019 investigation of Housman’s murder, that Cox committed additional violent sexual offenses against one of the two girls in Overland. They said charges are pending in that case out of St. Louis County.
In December 1992, Cox was released from Leavenworth Prison and he moved back to St. Ann and later Ferguson. Cox’s sister lived in Overland, very near the school Housman attended and less than a mile from where she was seen alive.
In 1997, Cox became involved in a child pornography network known as the “Brotherhood,” which facilitated the international distribution of child pornography, officials wrote in court documents.
In November 2002, Cox exchanged sexually explicit emails with someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl but was really an undercover FBI agent.
In 2003, he was arrested and afterwards, agents conducted a search of his computer and found more than 45,000 still images and videos of child porn, including children as young as three.
Cox was found guilty in 2003 to a number of charges, including attempted enticement of a minor to travel in interstate commerce, possession of child pornography and 19 counts of receiving child pornography. He was sentenced to serve 120 months in federal prison.
He was scheduled to be released in 2011, but a number of doctors testified that he had no empathy for his victims and said that he would have difficulty in refraining from sexual violent conduct in the future.
In 2012, Cox was deemed a “sexually dangerous person” and ordered to be criminally confined under the Adam Walsh Act, which allows authorities to keep a convict beyond their sentence, if a panel of experts deem the person is likely to re-offend.
He has been incarcerated ever since.
Copyright 2019 KMOV/CBS. All rights reserved.