Kennett losing employer, Parker-Hannifin to stop operations

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Kennett, Missouri is losing another employer.
Parker-Hannifin, a hose manufacturer, announced on Tuesday, June 5 that they will stop operations in Kennett on September 30.
A total of 92 employees will be affected. Twin Rivers medical center closed down in the city last year.
Parker-Hannifin released the following statement:
"The Hose Products Division of Parker Hannifin announced a plan to close a manufacturing facility located at 1200 Ely St, Kennett, MO 63857. The Kennett manufacturing operations will be transferred to other existing locations in the United States by the end of September 2019, affecting 92 full time employees. The Kennett facility manufactures yarn reinforced rubber hose and will continue its manufacturing and assembly operation until all product lines are operational in their new locations.
This was not an easy decision to make given the impact it has on our team members. This was the only viable option as the demand for the products manufactured at the Kennett facility can no longer support the operating costs.
We are grateful for our team members hard work and dedication and the consolidation in no way reflects their performance. We are committed to easing the transition for all affected team members and we will be offering employment opportunities across Parker, as well as separation packages that include severance pay and outplacement support.
Throughout this transitional period, the Parker Hose Products Division is committed and focused on doing our jobs safely and effectively, while maintaining the high standards for quality and service that our customers expect from us."
