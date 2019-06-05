1 injured in shooting, suspect arrested in Union City, Tn

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A Union City, Tennessee man has been charged with attempted second degree murder after an incident on Tuesday, June 4.
Joseph Granger, 27, is currently being held at the Obion County Jail according to officials with the Union City Police Department.
Officers said they were called to Nash St. in the area of East Gate around 8:15 p.m. for a disturbance.
Officer Robbie Orsborne and Corporal Josh Lovell were the first units on scene according to police.
When they arrived, police said Officer Orsborne saw men fighting in the street.
Orsborne said he saw one of the men, later identified as Granger, shoot multiple times at the victim, 41-year-old Cedric Branch Jr. of Memphis, Tenn.
The officer said he left his patrol car as Granger fired the last shot at Branch who fell to the ground as Osborne engaged Granger.
Granger did not appear to notice that officers had arrived on scene and he turned to run towards Orsborne.
Orsborne said he was able to get Granger’s attention and he ordered him to drop the gun.
Granger immediately complied and was taken into custody.
Officers said Branch had been shot multiple times. Sgt. Tack Simmons rendered first aid on Branch until the ambulance crew arrived. Branch was taken by ambulance to Baptist Memorial helipad where he was transferred to Regional One in Memphis by Air Evac.
Granger’s arraignment is on Thursday, June 6.
