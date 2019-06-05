As if flooding isn’t enough, what about not having water at your home for a month?

MILLER CITY, Mo. (KFVS) -The flood fight is really hitting home for some residents in Alexander County. Sherry Pecord’s dealing with yet another flooding problem at her water-logged home in Miller City and that is no running water.
“I’ve been boating to my house this is day 85, and we’ve been without running water for about a month now,” Pecord said.
She said this is a result from the levee continuing to break.
“The main water line was washed away due to the massive current coming through,”she said.
They currently have a temporary well that allows them to shower. They’re bringing in bottled water for cooking and drinking.
Pecord said it’s a hassle.
“Cases of water are heavy, and you’re going to unload them and put it in your boat and then go into your house and unload them," she said.
Ryan Parr with the Alexander County Public Water District said they are looking into different ways to solve the problem, but it won’t be easy.
“We’ve been looking into getting a grant for relocating the water main," he said. “When this water goes down, they’ll come in and patch it up to the best they can. Then the next time they have high water it’s going to wipe it all out again.”
Pecord said she just wants the state to remember people still live there and need help.
"If they’re not going to fix it then they need to offer another buyout and give people an option to go,” she said.
