I-57 northbound lanes closed at milepost 59 after semi runs off roadway

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A semi has run off the roadway on Interstate 57 according to Illinois State Police.
This is in Williamson County in the northbound lanes at milepost 59.
State police announced the road closure at 8:09 a.m.
Williamson County fire Protection District Station 5 said in a post on social media the semi ran off the roadway and into the woods just north of Johnston City.
Drivers are asked to detour from the roadway.

