Heartland crews raise low-lying roads impacted by flood waters

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Water continues to take over some roads in the Heartland, prompting crews to raise the bar when it comes to flood prevention by elevating roads.
Crews in Scott County, Mo. have been raising County Road 303 just north of Scott City by packing it with about 1,000 pounds of gravel.
Duston Stone, director of Illmo Special Road District said the busy road closed four days ago because it was under two feet of water.
“Our employees have been working seven days a week, checking signage. Checking roads. trying to stay out in front of it,” Stone said. “This road goes under at least once a year and due to accessibility to Scott City this was a feasible project to do that is going to have a large impact as far as getting to the hospital in cape if someone has an emergency.”
Stone said the goal is to reopen the gravel road by Thursday.
“We’re going to put signage up and decrease the speed limit and hopefully within two or three weeks we will have the asphalt overlay on it and it will be good to go,” said Stone.
The Missouri Department of Transportation recently put down rocks on a section of Route 177 north of Cape Girardeau.
MoDoT Area Engineer Brian Okenfuss said the fix helps drivers get around another part of the same road that is more than five feet underwater.
“It’s also a pretty long distance about 3,500 feet, so that is not something we can just come in and do in an afternoon," said Okenfuss. "This location here is much smaller. Much less rock is needed.”
Okenfuss said the temporary surface is not as stable as a real road and could be impacted by rain and flash flooding.
“So we do continually monitor it if there gets to be ruts and things like that in it we will bring a grater, blade it off and get a nice smooth surface again,” Okenfuss said. "If the river would happen to up above the projected levels at this time we could also add some additional rock.
MoDoT is also planning to permanently raise both low-lying sections of route 177 just north of Cape, but that construction is not slated to start until 2022.
