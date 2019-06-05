Flooded fields could impact local food bank

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s no secret farmers can’t plant their crops in flooded fields which is hurting their bottom line. But it’s also hurting local organizations.
Lisa church with the Semo Food Bank said farmers in our area donate a ton of produce and money to the food bank.
Now, she worries if they can't get their crops in supplies will run low.
"We're the disaster response agency for food in this area," said Church.
Church said right now their supply is looking pretty good but once harvest season comes and farmers don’t have their usual supply the food bank could run into trouble.
“We rely on donations of food, produce, if some of the farmers in this area that grow produce and donate a part of that produce to us aren’t able to get those crops in the field then we aren’t going to be able to get those donations,” said Church.
The problem with a low supply Church said is the need is still here. "The hunger that exists. It's still out there we are still going to meet those needs,” said Church.
She said produce and protein are the hardest and most expensive things for them to get and if farmers have a low supply the price could go up even more. "Whenever they are not able to get the crops in the field then that can effect food prices down the road," said Church.
Church said if you want to help donations are the best way to do that. She says with $1 they can buy four meals.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.