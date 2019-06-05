Doctor accused of assaulting EMT in Sikeston, Mo.

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A doctor is accused of assaulting an EMT over an argument about patient care.
David Pfefferkorn was charged with fourth-degree assault.
His arraignment was scheduled for June 25 at 9 a.m.
According to court documents, two EMTs were dispatched to the home of an 89-year-old man who had reportedly fallen. When they arrived, the man, the man’s wife, Pfeffercorn and Pfeffercorn’s wife were at the home.
While assisting the man, the EMT said Pfeffercorn kept talking over the man and answering the questions they were asking him.
Pfeffercorn allegedly told the EMTs that he was a doctor and was their boss.
Court documents state he kept telling the EMTs that the man needed to be taken to Missouri Delta Medical Center.
While securing the man on the stretcher, the argument allegedly escalated and Pfeffercorn allegedly put his hand on one of the EMT’s chest and pushed him backward over the stretcher.
According to court documents, the EMT was able to catch himself from falling and grabbed Pfeffercorn’s hand and pushed him away from him.
The Sikeston Department of Public Safety then arrived on scene.
They say Pfeffercorn told them he was contacted by his neighbor, the 89-year-old man, who has been his patient for many years, and was requesting medical attention.
Officers say Pfeffercorn told them when the Scott County EMS arrived, he told them the man was having a stroke and needed medical attention. He said he told them he had power over them because he was a doctor and they had to listen to him.
According to court documents, Pfeffercorn said he became aggravated because they were not listening to him and, to his knowledge, he did not push the EMT backward onto the patient. They say he admitted to forcing his way toward the 89-year-old man to try to provide medical attention.
Pfeffercorn was arrested and taken to Sikeston DPS Headquarters where he was booked and released.
