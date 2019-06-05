A bar in the Heartland can’t catch a break from flooding

MCclure, Mo. (KFVS) -One business in Illinois can’t seem to catch a break.
Glenn Wright's Mom owns Willa's Get away in McClure. He said they're forced to clean up water inside the bar every day before opening their doors.
“It’s just getting ridiculous and we just need some help,” Wright said.
They’ve tried several different ways to keep water out including a rock barrier out front.
“We’ve got pumps put back here to try and keep flood water from seeping under the bar trying to pull out water to keep it out of the bar," Wright said.
Then they built a makeshift levee out back, but water still enters. “They stay in the bar all night trying to keep it under control with vacs,” he said.
Wright said they even moved the bar from across the street 15 years ago because of flooding.
“We’ve done everything that we can possibly think of, so my mom won’t lose her business,” he said.
Now, Wright wants the state to step in and fix this longstanding problem. I-DOT Engineer Keith Miley said they’re doing all they can right now, but until this water recedes it has nowhere else to go.
Wright said this bar means to much to his family to stop fighting to save it. “This bar has got so many memories of my dad that I don’t want to see it go down,” he said.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.