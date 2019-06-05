Another round of strong to severe storms possible this evening

Strong to severe storms possible again this evening and overnight. They will push into our northern counties first and then track south. Damaging winds will be our biggest threat, but isolated hail possible too. The tornado threat remains low, but is not zero. Storms will start to weaken a bit as they move farther south into the Heartland through the overnight hours. It will be warm and muggy tonight with lows only dropping to about 70 degrees. More scattered showers and thunderstorms expected Thursday through the weekend. We finally dry out by the start of the workweek next week.