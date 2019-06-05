Alexander County couple forced out of home by flooding again

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Il. (KFVS) - Cross over the Bill Emerson bridge in Cape Girardeau to Illinois and it won't take you long to find some flooded areas.
In fact, a lot of the fields in the northeastern portion of Alexander County are flooded due to the rising Mississippi River.
One particular home sits on Route 3 just south of the Highway 146 intersection. That home sits surrounded by water with two sheds sitting a couple feet deep in the water next to it.
The home belongs to Robert Prater and his wife. They have been living there since they got married 45 years ago in 1974. He said he has faced flooding many times in the last several decades there.
"I don't know how many floods we have been through," Prater said. "I should have marked them down. We have been through some good ones. Our home has always been alright. I raised it enough to keep it out, but this time here, I don't know if it's going to be enough or not. We'll just have to wait and see if it goes down."
Prater initially boated back and forth from the highway to his home. However, the floodwaters kept rising and he was forced to move to a temporary place until the water recedes.
"You can't stay there so long when your septic quits and you got to get out," Prater explained.
Prater prepared long before the water hit his structures and moved anything of value out or up to where the water can't reach it. He said he is no stranger to flooding as it is pretty routine in this area.
"You get used to all this stuff," Prater added. "There's nothing new. A lot of people panic and go on. I commercial fish out on the river for years and it doesn't bother me at all."
He said despite dealing with flooding for so many years there, he said it will never drive him from his home.
“I’ll probably die there,” Prater mentioned. “I like it there and I like it around this community. It’s a good community.”
