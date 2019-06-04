Watching for strong storms this evening

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening and tonight. A few of those storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and hail the primary threats. The farther north and west you are in the Heartland, the better chance you could see strong storms. The storms are expected to weaken as they push deeper into the area. More scattered storms are expected early Wednesday morning. After the morning rain, much of the day on Wednesday looks dry and hot. Highs will top back out near 90 degrees. More showers and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday evening and night. The forecast just turns more active by the end of the week into the weekend with widespread rain and thunderstorms.