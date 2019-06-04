Watching a few strong storms to our west

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We are watching a disturbance moving towards the Heartland at this time that could bring a few strong to severe storms to our western counties later this evening. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for our western counties through 9PM. The main threats appear to be hail and strong winds. Outside the storms we are seeing partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 80s. Temperatures this evening will slowly fall through the 70s. Lows by morning will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.