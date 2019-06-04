St. Louis baby sets record for youngest to be put in Stanley Cup

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Little Ann Marie was only 20 minutes old when she got the chance of a lifetime.
Philip Pritchard, keeper of the cup, posted on Twitter that the Stanley Cup happened to be going through a wing in the hospital when Ann Marie’s family saw an opportunity.
The Vancil family are big Blues fans.
According to “Stanley Cup on NBC” on Twitter, Ann Marie set the record for the youngest baby ever in the Stanley Cup.
The hospital was quick to point out that no one touched the Cup. They said there was a blanket barrier.
