Shooting investigation underway, 1 person injured in Murray, Ky.

Shooting investigation underway, 1 person injured in Murray, Ky.
By Kyle Hinton | June 3, 2019 at 9:59 PM CDT - Updated June 3 at 9:59 PM

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A shooting investigation is underway in Murray, Kentucky after one person is left injured in a shooting on Monday, June 3.

According to police, officers responded to a possible shooting at a parking lot on the 1700 block of Lowes Drive.

Officer learned that a shooting had taken place there and a victim left before police arrived and made it to an emergency room.

Witnesses could not give a description of the suspect, but said they left in a white sedan.

Murray Police believe this to be an isolated incident and said there is no risk to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.