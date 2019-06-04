Shooting investigation underway, 1 person injured in Murray, Ky.

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A shooting investigation is underway in Murray, Kentucky after one person is left injured in a shooting on Monday, June 3.
According to police, officers responded to a possible shooting at a parking lot on the 1700 block of Lowes Drive.
Officer learned that a shooting had taken place there and a victim left before police arrived and made it to an emergency room.
Witnesses could not give a description of the suspect, but said they left in a white sedan.
Murray Police believe this to be an isolated incident and said there is no risk to the public.
The investigation is ongoing.
