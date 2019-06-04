Senator Josh Hawley urges pressure on China’s human rights violation after three decades since Tiananmen Square Massacre

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - On the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre, when peaceful protesters were kill in the public eye by the Chinese government, U.S. Senator Josh Hawley is urges his colleagues to keep pressure on the Communist Party in China for its ongoing human rights and sovereignty violations.
Hawley is taking two steps to highlight some of this violations. This includes an introduction of a resolution that reiterates the United States’ support of Taiwan against China and a letter to the administration regarding recent reports of the Chinese government’s facilitation of the trafficking of North Korean women and children.
"Thirty years after the massacre at Tiananmen Square, the Communist Party of China remains committed to imposing its will not only on the Chinese people, but also on those of its neighbors,” said Hawley. “It has not learned from one of the worst atrocities in its modern history, and today, the United States has an obligation to speak out.”
