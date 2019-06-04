Sen. Hawley writes to Apple CEO for “Do Not Track” option for customers

Even worse, the use of middleware drastically enhances the scope of this abuse. Developers typically incorporate bundles of code from other developers. So a person who uses an app potentially exposes her data not only to the app developer, but also every app developer on which the principal developer relied. These sub-developers routinely design their software to thwart reasonable attempts to restrict tracking. For example, experts recommend limiting tracking by resetting device advertising IDs. But apps often include middleware that frustrates these efforts by collecting permanent device IDs. And because app developers either don’t police middleware creators or consciously allow those creators to abuse the app interface, these apps regularly expose users to alarming violations of federal privacy law. For example, the developer of Angry Birds, Rovio, sends data through its apps to 43 different companies, at least three of which are almost certainly violating the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act.