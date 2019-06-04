SEMO Food Bank receives donation after fourth annual Home Run Against Hunger Campaign

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance agency has complete its fourth annual Home Run Against Hunger Campaign. This campaign has resulted in $2,200 and over 400 pounds of food to be donated to the Southeast Missouri Food Bank.
“We very much appreciate the support from Farm Bureau families and agents," said SEMO Food Bank Chief Executive Officer Joey Keys. "Besides the families fed with the food collected, we are able to turn the $2,700 into 10,800 meals with our resources.”
Farm Bureau offices in Scott, Cape Girardeau, Stoddard, New Madrid, and Ripley counties participated in the campaign, collecting monetary and food donations.
“New data shows that nearly 21 percent of children in our service area struggle with hunger,” Keys added. “For the total population, four of the five highest-hunger counties are served by us. We are, of course, pleased to have Farm Bureaus on our team to fight hunger.”
