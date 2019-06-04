Rain In Areas This Morning

Rain is moving into southern portions of the Heartland this morning. Scattered showers and an isolated storm will be most likely around the western half of the Heartland through the first half of today. The further east you are, the more likely of just having partly cloudy skies through the day and less chances of storms. Storm chances will increase during the evening as a complex will be moving in from the north. Storms could have strong winds and small hail. High temperatures today will be in the low to mid 80s.
Another round of storms that could be strong will move in Wednesday afternoon and evening. Storms continue to be in the forecast heading through the rest of the week. It does not appear that we will get dry weather until the beginning of next week.
-Lisa
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.