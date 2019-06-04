Rain In Areas This Morning

Rain is moving into southern portions of the Heartland this morning. Scattered showers and an isolated storm will be most likely around the western half of the Heartland through the first half of today. The further east you are, the more likely of just having partly cloudy skies through the day and less chances of storms. Storm chances will increase during the evening as a complex will be moving in from the north. Storms could have strong winds and small hail. High temperatures today will be in the low to mid 80s.