Paducah woman arrested on several drug charges in McCracken County, Ky.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Paducah, Kentucky woman has been arrested following a traffic stop on Thursday, May 30.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, Mallory, Langston, 33, of Paducah, Ky. was in the passenger seat of a vehicle stopped by a Sheriff’s deputy on Ogden Landing Road for traffic violations.
During the stop, a K9 was used and found the scent of illegal drugs coming from the vehicle. During a search, deputies found drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, marijuana and suboxone pills were found on Langston. Deputies also learn that Langston tampered with the drugs to avoid being caught.
Langston was arrested and transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Langston was charged with First-Degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance, Third-Degree Possession Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Tampering with Physical Evidence.
