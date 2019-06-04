Murray State students get new tool to help choose a major

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Choosing a major can be hard for some university students.
Murray State University officials said they are partnering with MyMajors to make that choice run a little smoother.
University official said MyMajors is a career assessment tool designed to explore best-fit majors that match individual students’ interests, preferences, aptitude and other criteria.
Students can also find the right career fit while connecting to the right faculty and staff.
The service also works at the high school level, school officials said. It gives counselors, principals and teachers tools to help students find a potential major, college and career.
“We’re pleased to partner with MyMajors in implementing a robust career assessment tool that will guide students towards our high-quality academic programs in pursuing careers that align with their interests, strengths and ambitions,” said Dr. Bob Jackson, Murray State president. “This is a major new initiative and significant resource to assist with Murray State’s goals of recruitment, retention and degree completion for our students.”
The Murray State MyMajors assessment tool can be found at murraystate.mymajors.com.
