Monarch caterpillars from Ripley Co., Mo. to be released at Forest Service’s Poplar Bluff dist. office

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Some Monarch caterpillars taken to Poplar Bluff will be released at the U.S. Forest Service’s district office.
According to the Forest Service, more than 66 monarch caterpillars were seen at a home in Ripley County this spring.
They said a bumper crop like this hasn’t been seen in this area since 2011.
A few of the caterpillars were protected from predators and three large ones were taken to the Poplar Bluff District Office to be hatched and help educate visitors.
Within a couple of days, the Forest Service said they started hanging in a "j" formation, and 24 hours later they each metamorphosed into a chrysalis.
On Tuesday, June 4, all three hatched within the first 20 minutes, they went from having crinkled, short wings to having regular-shaped, elongated wings.
The butterflies will be released at the district office’s native pollinator garden where the Forest Service said they will have a variety of foods to choose from.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.