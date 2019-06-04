Man arrested in window breaking investigation in Steele, Mo.

STEELE, Mo. (KFVS) - A man from Steele, Missouri has been arrested in connection with an investigation into window breaking.
According to Steele Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield, on June 1 his officers arrested 22-year-old Alec Glidewell of Steele.
Glidewell was arrested in connection with the multiple business windows being knocked out West Main Street, officials said.
While investigating, officers arrested Glidewell on five counts of property damages.
Officials said they filed a report through the City Court and Judge Stephen Keating issued a warrant against Glidewell, charging him with five counts of property damages with bond set at $578..
