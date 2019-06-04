Man arrested on meth charges in Weakley County, Tenn.

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A Sharon, Tennessee man has been arrest on drug charges in Weakley County, Tenn. on Sunday, June 2.
According to the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, Andrew Arnold, 36, of Sharon, Tenn. was driving on Bell Store Road when a deputy pulled him over for having a headlight out.
Arnold said he might be driving on a suspended license and might have a warrant for his arrest out of Carroll County. The deputy ran a check and found the warrant. Arnold was arrested and taken into custody.
A search of the vehicle found 10 grams of methamphetamine, 1.3 grams of what is believed to be heroin and digital scales.
Arnold was charged with violation of the light law, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule 2 meth with intent to resale and possession of schedule 1 heroin with intent to resale.
