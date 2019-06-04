Jackson Co., Ill man sentenced on aggravated battery charge

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - An Illinois man has been sentenced to the state’s Department of Corrections.
The Jackson County State’s Attorney’s office released information stating 27-year-old Daniel A. Brooks was sentenced for aggravated battery of another man.
Officials said Brooks was sentenced to serve three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, which will be followed by a one year period of Mandatory Supervised Release. Brooks received the prison sentence because of his failure to abide by the terms as ordered by the Court.
On June 24, 2016, deputies in Jackson County received a report that Brooks attacked another man by striking him about the face and head with a pistol.
He was charged with aggravated cattery, a class 3 felony.
Brooks pleaded guilty to the charge on August 28, 2017 according to county officials. He was sentenced to probation, with certain terms imposed by the Court.
Officials said Brooks did not comply with the terms as ordered, and a petition to revoke his probation was filed.
On Monday, June 3 Brooks admitted to the Court that he did not comply with Domestic Violence Counseling previously ordered by the Court, which was alleged in the Petition to Revoke Probation.
