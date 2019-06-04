3 injured after two-vehicle crash in Murray, Ky.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One person has been injured following a two-vehicle crash in Murray, Kentucky on Monday, June 3.
According to KSP, Walter Stalls, 70 of Murray, Ky. was traveling north on Radio Road when a vehicle driven by Tabitha Ibarra, 34 of Paris, Tenn. stopped at the intersection of Roosevelt Road and Radio Road.
Stalls continue through the intersection hitting Ibarra’s vehicle.
Ibarra and her passenger, a six-year-old juvenile, were taken to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries.
Stalls was taken to an area hospital and then airlifted to a regional hospital for treatment.
Ibarra and her passenger were wearing their seatbelts, Stalls was not.
