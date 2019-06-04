IL Senators Duckworth and Durbin award 3.8 million in federal funds to Carbondale health center

CARBONDALE, IL. (KFVS) - U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin are helping keep the doors open to a local health center in Carbondalee. On Friday May 31, they announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) awarded $3,806,663 to support Community Health & Emergency Services, Inc. (CHESI) in Carbondale.
This is the first award of a three-year grant cycle according to CHESI CEO Fred Bernstein.
“Without infusion of grant money like this, we couldn’t continue to offer services, we’d have to close the doors,” he said.
CHESI serves more than 16,000 patients in eight counties in the Southern Illinois region, including Alexander, Hardin, Jackson, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, White and Williamson counties. The organization provides primary medical, dental, behavioral healthcare, and specialty services diagnostic services. Those counties are some of the poorest places in Illinois.
“Places where the economy is not booming. Places where people will not have the wherewithal to access services. But if we receive this type of support, we are able to stay in their communities and provide the kind of services they need but would otherwise maybe not access," Bernstein said.
CHESI is dependent on the federal dollars not only to keep the doors open and serve patients, but also to employee 130 people throughout the region.
“This funding is critical for community health centers in Carbondale and across Illinois and will help provide necessary, affordable care to thousands of families. Senator Durbin and I will keep supporting these important community health centers throughout our state," said Senator Duckworth.
The grant is through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Health Center Program.
"Senator Duckworth and I will continue fighting for these important federal funds to give health centers the certainty to plan for the future and continue providing care to those in need,” Senator Durbin said.
With the outmigration of people from flooding and the Cairo public housing closing, CHESI is hoping to regain the more than 500 of its patients it lost.
Illinois community health centers currently provide primary health care services to approximately 1.4 million Illinois residents, including one out of every four Medicaid patients.
