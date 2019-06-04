Humane Society of Mo. team sent to rescue animals displaced by floodwaters

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Disaster Response Team with the Humane Society of Missouri is heading out to help animals in need.
After recent flooding, the Humane Society received multiple reports of pets stranded on rooftops and porches of flooded buildings.
The team is deploying a four-person team to perform water and land-based animal rescue operations in the Winfield, Mo., area.
Officials said the team’s trailer can transport up to 35 animals. They are also going in with two boats and three trucks.
The team arrived early Tuesday morning.
Temporary sheltering for St. Charles County pets is available with the St. Charles County Division of Humane Services.
Anyone wishing to use this service can contact the St. Charles County Pet Center at 1-636-949-7387 located at 4850 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Peters, Mo.
Donations to support the Humane Society of Missouri Mississippi flood rescue and sheltering efforts may be made by phone 314-951-1542 or securely online at www.hsmo.org/flood.
