Honoring the Heartland’s Best Students

Valedictorians from three states were treated to lunch with featured speakers Justin Fischer and Isabelle Hanson of Heartland News, along with Dr. Carlos Vargas, President of Southeast Missouri State University. Adam King and Nathan Ellgren, also with Heartland News, introduced each valedictorian with a summary of their honors and achievements. Chris Conroy, KFVS12’s Vice President and General Manager, served as master of ceremonies.