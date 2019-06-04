Honoring the Heartland’s Best Students

KFVS12 recently honored more than 70 of the Heartland’s Best students at a banquet ceremony and recording of the area high school valedictorians.
CLICK HERE to see the roster of the 2019 Heartland’s Best Valedictorians.
CLICK HERE for pictures from the 2019 Heartland’s Best Banquet.
Check back after June 12 for video greetings from the valedictorians.
The ceremony was held in the University Center Ballroom on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, June 1, 2019.
Corporate sponsors for this year’s Heartland’s Best are:
All Heartland valedictorians and their family members were invited to attend the ceremony. Students who attended the event recorded special greetings that will be featured in special announcements scheduled to air throughout the summer on KFVS12 and The Heartland’s CW.
Valedictorians from three states were treated to lunch with featured speakers Justin Fischer and Isabelle Hanson of Heartland News, along with Dr. Carlos Vargas, President of Southeast Missouri State University. Adam King and Nathan Ellgren, also with Heartland News, introduced each valedictorian with a summary of their honors and achievements. Chris Conroy, KFVS12’s Vice President and General Manager, served as master of ceremonies.
“All of us at KFVS12 look forward to this annual Heartland’s Best tradition,” said Conroy. “We’re proud to honor the hard work and academic achievements of these fine students and role models.”