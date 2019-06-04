Heartland’s Best Students 2019

Ballard County Memorial High School Jordan Wood Jordan was a Kentucky Governor’s Scholar. Jordan was a Commonwealth Ambassador. Jordan received an All-American Cheer Nomination. Jordan also received a US Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award.

Bell City High School Georgia Grace Wright Georgia was Academic Team Captain. She was a member of Beta Club, Student Council and Pep Club. She was named Student of the Month.

Bernie High School Weston Zoll Weston served as vice president of his senior class and Senior Beta Club. He was named to all-conference, all-district and Academic all-state in Basketball. He was name to all-conference and academic all-state in baseball. He was also a two-time National History Day participant.

Bloomfield High School Sydney Mayo Sydney was a Rural Electric Youth Tour to Washington DC participant. Sydney served as class treasurer. Sydney was a Beta Club, FFA and FBLA member. Sydney will attend Southeast Missouri State University.

Bunker High School Aiden Cumins Aiden was a National Beta Scholar. Aiden was a 2 time all district scholar bowl member. Aiden served as Beta Treasurer for 3 year. Aiden was also FBLA treasurer.

Cairo High School Eric Lewis, Jr. Eric received the IPA Award. He was member of the National Honor Society. He was also a member of Beta Club and Scholar Bowl. He was a member of the Robotics/Science team.

Cairo High School Nigel Williams Nigel served as Illinois State Beta Club Vice President. Nigel was Scholar Bowl captain. Nigel was a WYSE Team Member and a STEM student.

Campbell High School Emily Peters Emily served as treasurer of Beta Club, FBLA and FCA. She received All-Conference and All-District Honors in Basketball, Softball and Volleyball.

Cape Central High School Michael Hwang

Carrier-Mills Stonefort High School Alex Peebels Alex served as President of the National Honor Society. He was a 4 year member of the speech team. He was also a 4 year member of the WYSE team.

Carterville High School Neha Arun Neha served as Illinois State Board of Education Student Advisory Council co-chair. Neha was the primary representative for the ISBE on the Governor’s Cabinet Youth Commission. Neha was ILMEA All-State Honor Band oboist. Neha was a FBLA four-time National Qualifier.

Caruthersville High School Christian Dudley Christian attended the Sophomore Pilgrimage. He also attended Missouri Boys State. He received the pitcher award. He was Student Council President and Student Body Vice President. He was also a member of Honor Society, FBLA, Beta Club, FCA, Math Club and Varsity C.

Century High School Cassidy Halvorsen Cassidy was a SCC Honors Escrow student. She received the SISHA award. She was a FCA leader. She also played volleyball and softball for 4 years.

Century High School Christian Halvorsen Christian was a SCC Honors Escrow student. He received the SISHA award. He was a FCA leader. He also played baseball and was named to all-conference for 3 years.

Century High School McKenzie J. Reagor McKenzie was FFA Chapter President. She was 4-H Science Ambassador. She was 4-H Club President. She was an Honors Escrow Student.

Chaffee High School Grace Knutson Grace was an all-state cheerleader. She qualified for Robotics Worlds. She received the Scholar Athlete Award. She also received the Cheryl Glenzy Award.

Clearwater High School Breanna Hicks Breanna placed first in state for FCCLA Star Events. She was on the FCA leadership team for 3 years. She also served with the IMB in Ecuador for 2 summers.

Crab Orchard High School Haley Franklin Haley was a 4 year member of FCA. Haley served as class president sophomore year. Haley received high honors in English 1, Algebra 1, Speech and Research and English 3. She received honors in Spanish 1, Geometry, American History, Chemistry and Algebra 2.

Dexter High School Eric Hahn Eric was named to Academic All-State Football. He was a state qualifier in Tennis. He also played basketball. He was a member of National Honor Society and Beta Club. He placed 2nd in Math at Missouri State Beta Club convention.

Eagle Ridge Christian School Sarah Jackson Sarah was a member of the National Honor Society. She served as student Council president. She was a 3-time volleyball state champion. She completed 33 hours of college credit in high school. Sarah will attend Southeast Missouri State University

East Carter County High School Liberty Scott Liberty served as the editor of her school newspaper. Liberty also served as historian for Senior Beta club.

East Prairie High School Madelyn Johnson Madelyn is a Bright Flight recipient. She was vice-president of Beta Club. She placed in top 4 at Science Olympiad State Competition in “Wright Stuff.” She is also a ACT Missouri College and Career Readiness Champion Scholarship Recipient. Madelyn will attend Southeast Missouri State University

East Prairie High School Lizzie Summerlott Lizzie has been a twirler for 15 years and received many honors. She qualified for state music contest 3 years. She served as Beta Club secretary. She also was a member of Science Olympiad, FTA, FBLA, Student Council, Band and Choir.

Egyptian High School Brooke Sinn Brooke was FFA Chapter Vice President. She served as Beta Club President. She was Yearbook Editor. She was a Drum Major. She was also involved in ESCROW Honors Program.

Ellington High School Caroline Olson Caroline was a National Beta Scrapbook Winner. She served as student council vice president. She was Beta Club Historian and senior class president. She was also named Homecoming and Prom Queen.

Fredericktown High School Mackenzie Phillips Mackenzie had perfect attendance from K-12. She was a member of Beta Club, Dance Team and FFA. She also played softball and soccer. She received a Rotary Scholarship.

Fulton City High School Nicholas Lucy Nicholas attended Murray GSP 2018. He lead his academic team to 2 straight 1st place district finishes. He was a member of the baseball team.

Galatia High School Cameron Triplett Cameron was named an Illinois State Scholar. He was a member of the Beta Club for 4 years. He was also a member of the FFA and FBLA. He played baseball and ran cross country.

Gallatin County High School Kiley Brown Kiley received the Illinois Science Teachers Association Outstanding Student award for 2 years. Kiley also received the Calculus award. Kiley won a WYSE 4th place biology award at state. Kiley served as Beta Club president and Student Council vice president.

Gideon High School Alexandria Goode Alexandria was a class officer and class award winner. She was a member of the volleyball team. She also was a member of National Honor Society and Beta Club. Alexandria will attend Southeast Missouri State University

Greenville High School Katherine Bangert Katherine was active in sports. She played basketball and volleyball. She was a state qualifier in track for 2 year and state qualifier for 4 years in cross country. She was devotional leader for Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She was also a student council representative.

Hayti High School Lydia Marie Rorie Lydia was a gold medal recipient at FCCLA state competition. She was varsity scholar bowl captain and named MVP and to all-district. She was senior yearbook editor and photographer. She was also named a DAR Good citizen. Lydia will attend Southeast Missouri State University

Holcomb High School Hannah Elizabeth Lindsey Hannah did state legislative shadowing in Jefferson City with FCCLA. She was treasurer of the FBLA. She received awards for Accounting 1, Chemistry, Business Technology, Sociology, Drawing and Painting and Apparel and Textiles.

Holcomb High School Madison Blair Steward Madison served as Beta club President. She was high school cheer captain. She was FFA vice president. She was a Missouri Girl’s State delegate. She was also prom queen.

Jackson High School William Ward William served as student body vice president. He was a leader in J-Crue, the school’s pep club. He was a member of the National Honor Society. He served as president of Hi-Step Elementary program. William will attend Southeast Missouri State University.

Kennett High School Hunter Timmons Hunter studied molecular biology at Standford University’s Pre-collegiate studies program. He attended Missouri Scholars Academy. He served as president of National Honor Society and vice president of Key Club and Student Council.

Leopold High School Hannah Thiele Hannah was cheerleading captain. She served as vice president of Business Club. She played volleyball for 4 years. She was invited to nationals for Beta for 3 years. Hannah will attend Southeast Missouri State University

Malden High School Julianna French Julianna played volleyball. She was a cheerleader. She was named student body president. She also served as class president.

Marion High School Ana Cuartas Ana earned 15 varsity letters. Ana was named an Illinois State Scholar. Ana was named the most valuable Singles Player for Tennis. Ana was named to the all-conference team for both tennis and soccer. Ana received an Award in Photography in the National Scholastic Art & Writing Competition.

Marquand-Zion High School Daryann Whitener Daryann was FCCLA president and FBLA President. She also served as Beta Club president. She was the volleyball captain and Class secretary.

Marshall County High School Jacob Largent Jacob was named an National AP Scholar. He placed 4th in math at National Beta Club Convention. He placed 1st in coding at KY State TSA. He was an Amazon Future Engineer. He placed 3rd in Engineering and 2nd in Math at KY State Beta Convention 2 years in a row.

Meadow Heights High School Tate Hanners Tate served as president of the Beta Club. Tate was also Student Council president. Tate won 7 academic awards. The awards were for Yearbook, Biology, Pre-calculus, Anatomy, Government, Personal Finance and Speech.

Meridian High School Treston Masters Treston was a 2-time WYSE competition winner. Treston served as chapter FFA President and Beta Club vice president. Treston participated in the Fast start program and the Honors Escrow program.

Murray High School Leah Taylor Leah interned at Hatfield Law Office. She was head captain of volleyball. She was also co-captain of tennis. She was selected as a Rotary Club student of the month. She was also a Beta club member.

Neelyville High School Amanda Moore Amanda was a 4 year Beta Club member. She was a 4-year FCA officer. She served as an FBLA chapter officer for 3 years and District FBLA officer for 2 years. She also served as a Spanish club officer for 2 years.

New Madrid County Central High School Sara Broyles Sara was captain of the Varsity Academic Team. She served as historian for the Tri-M music honor society and the National Honor Society. She was a model United Nations founding member. She also participated in the Science Olympiad.

New Madrid County Central High School Katherine Towery Katherine was a Missouri Girls State Delegate. She attended HOBY. She served as treasurer of her senior class. She was also a member of the National Honor Society.

North Pemiscot High School Bryan Walker Bryan was a member of Beta Club. He served on the student council. He also participated in the Missouri Area Health Education Centers Program and took many dual enrolled classes.

Notre Dame Regional High School Yanlin Hu Yanlin served as vice president of the National French Honor Society. She was a member of the National Honor Society. She served as International club president.

Oak Ridge High School Connor Bock Connor attended Missouri Boys State. He was an Intel International Science & Engineering Fair Finalist in 2017. He attended FBLA Nationals in Business Ethics in 2018. He served as class president sophomore year and FBLA president senior year.

Oran High School Claire Elizabeth Ramsey Claire served as class president and student council. She also served a vice president of the FCA and Beta Club. Claire will attend Southeast Missouri State University

Perryville High School Jack Kluender Jack attended Missouri Boys State. He had the lead of Adam in the school production of Seven Brides for Seven Brothers. He received the Arion Award for outstanding Musical Achievement. He also received awards for Physics 1, Algebra 2, Personal Finance, Health, Chemistry 2, Chamber Choir, Physics 2 and Business Management.

Pinckneyville Community High School Megan Breslin Megan was named an Illinois State Scholar. She was on the IHSA Academic Team. She was Beta Club President. She was named Golfer of the Year for 2018-2019. She was also a member of the Student Council.

Pinckneyville Community High School Noah Conner Noah was named an Illinois State Scholar. He was on the IHSA All-State Academic Team. He was a WYSE Sectional Champion in Math. He was named Mr. PCHS. He was also named Male Athlete of the Year.

Portageville High School Cassidy Aleigh Hughes Cassidy was a member of BETA, NHS, FBLA, FCCLA, FTA and Art Club. She served as National Honor Society president. She participated in the Regional Science Fair where she received first place and best overall in Behavioral and Social Sciences. Cassidy will attend Southeast Missouri State University

Puxico High School Bailey Burns Bailey received highest honors every semester all 4 years of high school. She is the first female athlete at her school to receive an athletic scholarship to a Division 1 school.

Richland High School Katherine Elizabeth Wyman Katherine served as Missouri State Beta Secretary. She was named to All-State Choir. She served as yearbook editor-in-chief. She was a member of the Missouri All-state Journalism team. She received 1st place in English at the National Beta Club Competition her sophomore year.

Risco High School Faith Garris Faith served as Student Council vice president. She was FBLA district vice-president. She was named to Volleyball All-State. She is the Hagan Scholarship recipient. She is also a National Beta Scholarship recipient. Faith will attend Southeast Missouri State University

Saxony Lutheran High School Katie Benkendorf Katie served as Beta Club Secretary. She was named to All-state choir for 2 years. She was a member of the Praise Band. She also was a member of the Scholar Bowl team.

Saxony Lutheran High School Christopher Palmer Christopher was a member of Traction and National Honor Society. He was named to all-state first team in soccer. He was a Boy Scout. Christopher will attend Southeast Missouri State University.

Saxony Lutheran High School Luke Richmond Luke participated in baseball, with his team winning 3rd in state this year. He also participated in cross country. He was a member of Beta Club. He was a school ambassador. He was also a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Saxony Lutheran High School Etty Soto Etty is a National Merit Scholarship recipient. She was named to Missouri Scholars 100. She played soccer and tennis. She also was a member of the National Honor Society.

Saxony Lutheran High School Olivia Voelker Olivia was a 4-time state qualifier in boy’s golf. She was Beta club president. She was named to all-district volleyball. She served as student body secretary. She was also a school ambassador.

Scott City High School Chloe Clayton Chloe took an art club trip to Chicago. She won 2nd place for her painting at a SEMO Student Artwork Exhibition. She was named prom queen. She took a Disney field trip with Guidance Advisory Student Organization. She was awarded volleyball varsity and JV MVP. Chloe will attend Southeast Missouri State University.

Scott County Central High School Allison Wood Allison is a certified nurse assistant. She served as FBLA District 15 President. She was named to Academic All State for Varsity Softball. She completed over 500 community service hours. She was the Creative Writing Champion at the Missouri Beta Club State Convention.

Sikeston High School Claire Elizabeth Bonner Claire attended Missouri Scholars Academy. She also attended Missouri Girls State. She competed at state cheerleading competition. She received a gold medal at state for her piano solo. She served as President of the National Honor Society and FBLA parliamentarian.

South Iron High School Dara Miller Dara was a 4-year member of Beta club serving as President senior year. Dara was a 4-year member of Student Council. Dara played varsity basketball being named to Class 1 All-district this year. Dara served as Senior Class president. Dara graduated with 26 college credit hours.

St. Mary High School Dorian Lee Record Dorian served as National Honor society president. Dorian was class secretary. Dorian had lead roles in dramatic performances. Dorian was a member of the Creative Writing Club.

St. Vincent High School Maegyn Huber Maegyn was named to varsity volleyball academic all-state. She served as Student Council secretary. She was named to volleyball 2nd team all-conference. She was also a member of the National Honor Society. Maegyn will attend Southeast Missouri State University.

Thomas W. Kelly High School Sydney Dittlinger Sydney was the FBLA District Winner and State 6th place winner in Service project. She was the boy’s basketball manager and scorekeeper. She was majorette with the marching band. She served as student council president and a Drama Club officer. Sydney will attend Southeast Missouri State University.

Thompsonville High School Kenlee Smith Kenlee was named an Illinois state scholar. Kenlee served as president of the Student Council and National Honor Society. Kenlee was also named a Franklin County Top Achiever.

Twin Rivers High School Blake Bleem Blake was named to Missouri Scholars 100. Blake served as FBLA president. Blake was also a member of Beta Club, Robotics and Scholar Bowl. Blake will attend Southeast Missouri State University.

Van Buren High School Brooke Jackson Brooke attended Missouri Scholars Academy. She was a National FBLA Convention Qualifier. She was was on the state Champion Softball team in 2016 and named All-State Class 1 Softball Utility Player in 2017 and 2018.

Van Buren High School Jalynn Morgan Jalynn was named citizen of the year in 2017. She was softball conference player of the year. She was also named all-district softball and basketball player. She was senior Beta Club Secretary.

Woodland High School Brianna Arnzen Brianna was a cross country and track state qualifier. She was a Senior Beta State Champion. She also served as Student Council Treasurer.

Zalma High School Kassi Bright Kassi served as class president. She also served as student council president. She was cheerleading captain. She also was yearbook editor.