Gideon, Mo. man turns 100

Gideon, Mo. man turns 100
Lyman Huckeby from Gideon, Mo. passed the century mark this week.
By Amber Ruch | June 4, 2019 at 10:40 AM CDT - Updated June 4 at 10:40 AM

GIDEON, Mo. (KFVS) - Congratulations to 100-year-old Lyman Huckeby of Gideon.

He just passed the century mark this week.

Huckeby lives in the Golden Care Center. Below is a photo of him with his daughter, Kiki Curtis.

Lyman Huckeby of Gideon, Mo. passed the century mark this week. (Source: Tessa Lott)
Lyman Huckeby of Gideon, Mo. passed the century mark this week. (Source: Tessa Lott)

Curtis said her father has lived with polio since he was three years old.

He never let it slow him down; Curtis said her dad was a high school chemistry and physics teacher in Gideon for 37 years, then he was a principal in Portageville for a short while.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.