Gideon, Mo. man turns 100

GIDEON, Mo. (KFVS) - Congratulations to 100-year-old Lyman Huckeby of Gideon.
He just passed the century mark this week.
Huckeby lives in the Golden Care Center. Below is a photo of him with his daughter, Kiki Curtis.
Curtis said her father has lived with polio since he was three years old.
He never let it slow him down; Curtis said her dad was a high school chemistry and physics teacher in Gideon for 37 years, then he was a principal in Portageville for a short while.
