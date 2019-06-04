First Alert: Storms linger throughout the day

(KFVS) - Expect some rain moving into southern portions of the Heartland this morning.
Lisa Michaels says scattered showers and an isolated storm will most likely be around the western half of the Heartland through the first half of today.
The further east you are, the more likely of just having partly cloudy skies through the day and less chances of storms.
Storm chances will increase during the evening as another complex will be moving in from the north. Storms could have strong winds and small hail. High temperatures today will be in the low to mid 80s.
Another round of storms that could be strong will move in Wednesday afternoon and evening. Storms continue to be in the forecast heading through the rest of the week.
It does not appear that we will get dry weather until the beginning of next week.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.