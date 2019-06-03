What you need to know June 3

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, June 3.
Lisa Michaels says today is going to be the best day of the week until next week.
This morning is pleasant with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
We’ll have mostly sunny skies with high temperatures reaching the upper 70s north to low 80s south during the afternoon.
Clouds increase tonight.
There is a chance of scattered rain and thunderstorms early Tuesday morning and throughout the day.
Unfortunately, we are expecting storms almost every day this week.
We will need to watch the potential for an additional two-to-four inches of rain to fall through this week.
- A trooper was shot at on Hwy. 60 in Sikeston after trying to help a stranded motorist, according to Missouri Highway Patrol.
- Three juveniles were arrested for removing sandbags from a floodgate in Cahokia, Ill.
- Residents living in and around the town of Winfield in northeast Missouri were urged to head to higher ground after a levee breech.
- An effort to expand gambling in Illinois could lead to a new casino in the Heartland.
- Public safety and health professionals are gearing up for ‘Shaken Fury 2019’ field exercises today in Cape Girardeau.
- WWE legend Ric Flair is back on his feet after beating a brush with death caused by an irregular heartbeat.
- YouTube prankster who gave toothpaste-filled Oreos to a homeless man was sentenced to 15-months in prison.
- President Trump insisted that he never called Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex “nasty.”
