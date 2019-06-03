What you need to know June 3

First Alert Forecast

Lisa Michaels says today is going to be the best day of the week until next week.

This morning is pleasant with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

We’ll have mostly sunny skies with high temperatures reaching the upper 70s north to low 80s south during the afternoon.

Clouds increase tonight.

There is a chance of scattered rain and thunderstorms early Tuesday morning and throughout the day.

Unfortunately, we are expecting storms almost every day this week.

We will need to watch the potential for an additional two-to-four inches of rain to fall through this week.

  • WWE legend Ric Flair is back on his feet after beating a brush with death caused by an irregular heartbeat.
  • YouTube prankster who gave toothpaste-filled Oreos to a homeless man was sentenced to 15-months in prison.
  • President Trump insisted that he never called Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex “nasty.”

