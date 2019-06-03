Southeast Mo. farmers dealing with a wet harvest season

PEACH ORCHARD, Mo. (KFVS) - With all the flooding, many farmers are still taking a hit this harvest season, and what happens next for them could impact you.
Farmers at Bean and Bean cotton company say that a wet harvest season like this one impacts the price of corn, part-time jobs and even impacts how much you pay for your next car.
Farmer Jason Bean said this is the toughest harvest season he’s seen, maybe ever. Flooded fields are causing him and his brother to make a lot of risky decisions.
“We only get to work about three or four days and then it rains and rains,” Jason said. “We have four or five inches of rain coming, and we have to decide on our fertilizers if you put it all out, and we get four to five inches of rain we may lose it all.”
They are not expecting a lot of corn and cotton to make it this season, and it is a big deal for this industry.
“My yield won’t be as good so we are going to have to downsize the amount of bushels or pounds that we have for a normal book,” said Jason
His brother, Barry Bean, is also a farmer and said this problem doesn’t just impact farmers in southeast Missouri but other businesses as well.
“Auto dealers will all tell you they’re going to sell a lot fewer trucks and a lot fewer cars when the agriculture economy takes a down turn,” Barry said.
Barry Bean said it even impacts jobs, and even the products you buy at the store .
“Its reducing jobs and putting more stress on government programs,” Barry said.
Jason Bean said this will be just another obstacle to overcome
“The best thing you can do is grit your teeth and keep on going,” Jason said.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.