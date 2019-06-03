Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s mobile education exhibit coming to Missouri Veterans Wall in Perryville, Mo.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - An education exhibit with the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund will be display in Perryville, Mo. from June 7 until June 9.
Perryville is the home to the Missouri National Veterans Memorial, an exact replica of the Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.
“Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) will have staff on hand to provided guided tours of the exhibit for visitors to learn more about the Vietnam War and those served during that time,” said Jim Knotts, president and CEO of VVMF.
The mobile exhibit will include digital displays and artifacts to give visitors a better upstanding of the legacy of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and the name name inscribed on it.
Digital displays include:
· Hometown Heroes, photos of services members who came from counties surrounding Perryville.
· In Memory Honor Roll, photos of local Vietnam veterans honored through VVMF’s In Memory program which honors veterans who returned home and later died of causes related to their service.
· Videos that give the history of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and background on the tradition of items being left at the Wall.
Educational displays include: a display of items representative of those left at The Wall in Washington, D.C., a timeline of “The War and The Wall” and a map of Vietnam.
For more information about Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial, you can contact the Visitor’s Center at 573-547-2035 or visit their website.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.