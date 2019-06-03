“Respect the property of others”; ATV Trespassing calls on the rise

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Trespassing and criminal mischief complaints are on the rise in Graves County, Kentucky, according to Sheriff Jon Hayden.
In a Facebook post, Graves County Sheriff said lately dispatchers have received multiple calls of ATVs damaging crops along the edge of fields, riding on private property and gaining access to other areas by traveling through creeks.
Sheriff Hayden is asking everyone to be respectful of others.
Before entering a land owners property everyone should ask for permission first and to be considerate of the property of others.
