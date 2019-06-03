Police: Man arrested for leaving 18-month-old in vehicle while he gambled

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A Brookport, Illinois man is accused of leaving an 18-month-old child inside of a vehicle while he was gambling inside a store.
Christopher G. Harris, 38, was arrested Monday, May 27 at a Casey’s store in Metropolis, Ill.
Officers were first called to the store in reference to a theft allegedly involving Harris.
The manager of the Casey’s reportedly told officers that Harris had allegedly pumped gas into his vehicle and left without paying.
Later on, a Metropolis officer returned to the Casey’s after spotting Harris’ car at the store.
The police officer reports Harris was in the gaming area playing the video machines.
During the investigation, police said they found an 18-month-old child alone in Harris’ vehicle.
Harris was arrested and booked into the Massac County Detention Center.
The toddler was reportedly turned over to Harris’ mother.
During a search of Harris, police said they found methamphetamine and Alprozolam, a controlled substance.
Harris was charged with theft, possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance and child endangerment.
