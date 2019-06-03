Old Town Cape, Inc. announces departure of executive director

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape, Inc’s Board of Directors announced Marla Mills, executive director, will be leaving at the end of the summer.
Since September 2006, Mills has helped with the development of the organization and Downtown Cape Girardeau.
“The organization is well-positioned for this type of leadership change,” Board President Danny Essner said. “A transition team is in place and operating from a succession plan that the Board and staff have been developing over the past few years. Marla will be staying to assist the organization and new director through the transition.”
Some of Mills accomplishments include: development of the Cape Riverfront Market, creation of the Downtown Cape Girardeau Community Improvement District and more.
Essner said they wish her the best as she moves on to other opportunities.
Over the next couple of months, the Board will hold a national search to find a new executive director.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.