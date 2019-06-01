Nicest Day of the Week:Today

This morning is pleasant with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Today is going to be the best day until next week. Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures reaching the upper 70s north to low 80s south during the afternoon.
Clouds increase tonight, and scattered rain and t-storms enter early tomorrow morning through the day. Our western counties in southeast Missouri have the higher chances of having storms tomorrow.
Unfortunately, we are expecting storms almost every day this week. Isolated strong to severe storms look to be Tuesday night through Wednesday. More widespread activity will occur during mid to end of this week. We will need to watch the potential for an additional 2-4+” of rain to fall through this week.
-Lisa
