Mizzou baseball players help clean up after EF3 tornado hits Jefferson City, Mo.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The baseball team at the University of Missouri Columbia helped pick up debris left by the EF3 tornado that went through southwest Missouri.
According to Mizzou, head baseball coach Steve Bieser rallied the team to help with relief efforts.
On Friday, May 24, the entire team and coaching staff drove the half-hour to Jefferson City to help pick up debris. One of the places they cleaned up was the Special Olympics complex.
The Training Life Campus was damaged and Special Olympics Missouri decided to suspend all operations at the building.
That included cancelling its state summer games in Jefferson City.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.