2 Heartland facilities on list of troubled nursing homes

(KFVS/AP) - Two Heartland facilities are on the long list of troubled nursing homes revealed by senators.
Aperion Care Cairo in Cairo, Ill. and River Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Paducah, Ky. were on the list.
Nearly 400 facilities nationwide had a “persistent record of poor care” as of April, but they were not included along with a shorter list of homes that get increased federal scrutiny and do have warning labels, according to a Senate report released on Monday, June 3.
The federal government kept the names under wraps of the hundreds of nursing homes found by inspectors to have serious ongoing health, safety or sanitary problems.
The Associated Press reported that, according to documents and interviews, budget cuts appear to be contributing to the problem by reducing money available for the focused inspections that required.
On Monday, some senators released a list provided to them by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, of nursing homes with documented problems whose names were not publicly disclosed.
The report and list were provided exclusively to The Associated Press and to PennLive.com.
