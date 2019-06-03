Gov. Parson to assess flooding in three MO cities

NORTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to visit three cities impacted by flooding on Monday, June 3.
Gov. Parson will be making stops in Hannibal, Canton and Clarksville, all communities battling floodwaters from the Mississippi River.
During each tour of the areas affected by flooding, Gov. Pars is scheduled to meet with local, county and state officials, Emergency Management Agency leaders and the Missouri National Guard.
