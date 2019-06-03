EMA: 3 juveniles arrested for removing sandbags from floodgates

CAHOKIA, Ill. (KFVS) - Three juveniles are in trouble after police said they were seen removing sandbags from floodgates in Cahokia, Illinois.
According to the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency, Cahokia Police arrested the juveniles over the weekend. The National Guard assisted with the arrests.
EMA officials said in a Facebook post the young people were observed removing the sandbags from the floodgates on Water St. and throwing them into the river.
Anyone seeing anything suspicious or criminal on or near levees is urged to call police immediately.
