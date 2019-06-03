Crews respond to house fire in Scott City, Mo.

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a house fire on Monday afternoon, June 3.
According to the Scott City fire chief, the fire on Wheeler Drive was out and everyone made it out uninjured. The fire is under investigation to find a cause.
He said there was no visible damage from the outside.
The City of Cape Girardeau Fire Department and Gordonville Fire Department assisted the Scott City Fire Department. The NBC Fire Dist. was staged and ready to help also.
