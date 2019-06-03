Caught on Camera: Deer crashes through Owensboro barber shop

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - There was some excitement last week at an Owensboro barber shop.
Surveillance video from Goodman’s Barber Shop shows the moment a deer broke through the front glass, Mr. Kool-Aid style.
The deer came out of nowhere, then knocked into a barber and ran towards the back.
Some customers ran out of the way, half haircut and all. Others stayed put and just watched as the deer eventually made its way back outside.
