Bevin says he’s agreed to changes to his pension proposal

Bevin says he’s agreed to changes to his pension proposal
Governor Matt Bevin spoke about the new emergency contact service in Frankfort. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
June 3, 2019 at 3:22 PM CDT - Updated June 3 at 4:06 PM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Matt Bevin says he's agreed to changes to his pension-relief plan in an effort to win support from lawmakers whose votes would be needed to pass it in a special legislative session.

Kentucky's Republican governor told reporters Monday that the changes were meant to accommodate requests from some lawmakers. Bevin says his proposal has been amended "on a number of fronts," but he didn't provide specifics.

The governor has worked for weeks trying to line up support for his proposal, which he wants to take up in a special session. It would replace a pension measure vetoed by Bevin in April after lawmakers ended this year's regular legislative session.

Unless action is taken, regional universities and many quasi-governmental agencies face ballooning pension costs starting July 1.