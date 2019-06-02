Woman opens door for more music venues in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape G Rocks is a newly formed organization that provides music events in Cape Girardeau.
Heartland News talked with Cape G Rocks Founder Shawn Wood who has spearheaded music events in Cape Girardeau since the organization's first house event in November of 2018.
Wood said Cape Girardeau has venues that are actively bringing in artists to the city and she hopes that Cape G Rocks will add to that giving Southeast Missourians more opportunities to attend different music events.
"Cape's growing, it's a college town and we have great support from all the businesses downtown," Wood said. "If we can just keep the local community support coming, supporting the shows and coming out to the shows, I don't see any reason why we can't have a great music scene here in town."
Wood’s passion drove her to pursue her dream in providing more music avenues for the public and for artists in the area and also a big part is to help original artists traveling through the area.
"I want to be able to provide that listening environment and I want to help the original artists," Wood explained. "They're not doing cover songs. It's their own original music that they write and work hard for."
The music venues have primarily been staged at people's homes. Volunteers offer their home for the music venue and open up their home for a place to stay for the artists as well.
Wood said it's important that she welcomes the artists to the Cape Girardeau area and treat them like family. She said it's good for the artists and for the viewing public to have good relationships with the artists to keep them coming back.
"Our mission is to provide a place to stay, a place for them to eat, put a little money in their pocket and a place to play in that listening room environment," Wood said. "That's our goal. That's what we like and we want to provide that to the artist and we want to provide that to the person sitting next to us."
The next venue is set up for Friday night at 7 p.m. at the Mary Jane Bourbon & Smokehouse parking lot where Senora May will be headlining the event. Joining her will be Luna & the Mountain Jets, Laid Back Country Picker, Wayne Graham and Josh Nolan.
For more information on the event, you can find that on their Cape G Rocks Facebook Page.
