2 from Poplar Bluff injured in motorcycle crash

VAN BUREN, Mo. (KFVS) - A man and woman from Poplar Bluff, Missouri were injured in a crash involving a car and motorcycle in Carter County on Saturday, June 1.
It happened around 8:45 p.m. on Highway 21, 10 miles north of Van Buren according to the Highway Patrol.
A driver of a car tried to make a turn and drove into the path of the motorcycle according to preliminary crash reports.
Both occupants of the motorcycle were thrown from the vehicle.
The 44-year-old motorcycle driver from Poplar Bluff was taken by ambulance to an area hospital and his 44-year-old passenger from Poplar Bluff was airlifted to a regional hospital. Both had serious injuries.
The Missouri Highway Patrol and Carter County Sheriff’s deputies assisted after the crash.
